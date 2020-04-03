|
Reverend Enoch Ward, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Reverend Enoch Ward, Jr., of Martinez, GA, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at University Hospital. Rev. Ward was born in Millen, Georgia, to the late Deacon and Mrs. Enoch and Irene Ward, Sr. At an early age, his family moved to Augusta, Georgia. He attended Peter H. Craig Elementary School and A.R. Johnson Junior High School where he completed all his academic courses with an "A" average or above. Rev. Ward graduated Valedictorian of the 1962 Class of Lucy C. Laney High School at the age of sixteen. He attended Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, from 1962 to 1964 where he maintained honor student status. He transferred to The Georgia Institute of Technology and became the first Black dormitory resident. In 1967, Rev. Ward also became the first Black Chemical Engineer to graduate from Georgia Tech. He was mentored in the ministry by the late Rev. N.T. Young, eminent Pastor of The Historic Thankful Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia. Rev. Ward enhanced his theological preparedness by studying in the Master of Divinity degree program at Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, South Carolina.
Rev. Ward had twenty years of experience as a middle and upper level manager in two major manufacturing companies. With Dow Chemical Company in Plaquemine, Louisiana, he was a design engineer, technical specialist, and new process engineer for systems there, in Tehran, Iran, and Houston, Texas. With Proctor and Gamble, he was an upper level manufacturing manager for detergents and liquids production. He also did technical recruiting at Yale, Princeton, MIT, University of Pennsylvania, and Bucknell University.
Rev. Ward was licensed and ordained to the ministry by the late Rev. W.D. Sapp of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church in Millen, Georgia. He was serving as the Pastor of First Metropolitan Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia, when he was called home to be with the Lord. His mission was to do God's will by preaching, teaching, and baptizing in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Rev. Ward was married to the late Gloria Elaine O'Neal Ward for over forty-one years. They have two devoted children, Kevin and Kiffiny.
Additionally, Rev. Ward was ordained Deacon at Thankful Baptist Church at the age of twenty-six. He also served as Church Treasurer, Assistant Church Clerk, and Chairman of the Trustee Board for six years. He was named Advisor of the Year for the Augusta Junior Achievement program in 1972; Speak Up of the quarter for the 7th Region in 1974 while a member of the Augusta Jaycees; and received a personal letter of commendation from Governor Zell Miller in 1986 when he became Chief Operating Officer of Urban Redevelopment and Investment Corporation in Augusta, Georgia. Rev. Ward was on the Advisory Committee for Instrumentation from 1975-1977, and he was also serving on the Advisory Committee for the Medical Assisting Program, both at Augusta Technical College.
He leaves to cherish his legacy and fond, loving memories; his children, Kevin L. Ward of Martinez, GA and Kiffiny (Carlos) Carter of Grovetown, GA; three grandchildren, Brynn Edith Ward, Kale Joseph Carter, and Karrington Elaina Carter; two brothers, Charles Ward of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Dr. Bennie (Gabi) Ward of Waco, TX; five sisters, Grace Gray of Pottstown, PA; Irene (William) Sua of East Stroudsburg, PA; Katherine (John) Brown of Raleigh, NC; Joann (Tom) Ogburn of Mission Viejo, CA; and Dr. Peggie (Wayne) Koon of Augusta, GA; two aunts, Julia Reuben of Fishers, IN and Henrietta "Dolly" Herrington of Sylvania, GA; two brothers-in-law, George (Odessa) O'Neal and Robert O'Neal; special relatives, Sheryl Lynne Monroe Jones, Mary Ann Turner, Doris (Felix) Rodriguez, and Beverly O'Neal; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and a loving and devoted church congregation.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private ceremony and burial. However, family and friends may still pay final respects on Saturday, April 4, 2020 or Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at W.H. Mays Mortuary. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to First Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3719 Belair Road, Augusta, GA 30909. Thank you for your prayers and understanding. May God continue to bless you.
