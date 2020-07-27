1/2
Era Mae Sharpe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Era's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Era Mae Sharpe
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Era Mae Sharpe, 91, who entered into rest July 27, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Sharpe was one of eleven children and was the daughter of the late Elliott Williamson and Daisy Hoover Williamson. She was a native of Salley, South Carolina, a former resident of Columbia, SC, having made North Augusta her home for the past 64 years. She was a homemaker and a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Mrs. Sharpe enjoyed tending to her flower garden and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Edward Sharpe, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Tommie (Diane) Sharpe, Jr., Anderson, SC; her daughter, Deborah S. (Terrell) Kearse, North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, DeeDee (Brad) Richardson, and Michael (Lisa) Kearse; four great-grandchildren, Parker Richardson, Sara Grace Richardson, Bradley Richardson and Thomas Kearse; one brother, Elliott (Joann) Williamson, Jr., Freeport, FL; a number of nieces and nephews.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803) 278-1181. Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved