Era Mae Sharpe
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Era Mae Sharpe, 91, who entered into rest July 27, 2020, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Sharpe was one of eleven children and was the daughter of the late Elliott Williamson and Daisy Hoover Williamson. She was a native of Salley, South Carolina, a former resident of Columbia, SC, having made North Augusta her home for the past 64 years. She was a homemaker and a member of Curtis Baptist Church. Mrs. Sharpe enjoyed tending to her flower garden and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie Edward Sharpe, Sr.
Survivors include her son, Tommie (Diane) Sharpe, Jr., Anderson, SC; her daughter, Deborah S. (Terrell) Kearse, North Augusta, SC; two grandchildren, DeeDee (Brad) Richardson, and Michael (Lisa) Kearse; four great-grandchildren, Parker Richardson, Sara Grace Richardson, Bradley Richardson and Thomas Kearse; one brother, Elliott (Joann) Williamson, Jr., Freeport, FL; a number of nieces and nephews.
