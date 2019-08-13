|
|
Erculie Zamor
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Erculie Zamor entered into rest on Friday, August 9, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Davis Dunbar officiating. Survivors are a sister, Vanina Pierre Louis; sons, Ernst Zamor, Riché C. Zamor; daughter, Marie Carmel
Zamor; five grandchildren, Sandy Calixte Zamor, Nicole Hopkins, Risha Zamor, Riche Zamor Jr., Richea Zamor; six great grandchildren; two great great grandsons.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019