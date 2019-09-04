Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erena Creighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erena Creighton


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erena Creighton Obituary
Mrs. Erena Creighton
Augusta, GA—Memorial Services for Mrs. Erena Creighton, 80, who entered into rest August 31, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Jerry Garvin and Mr. John Stokes officiating.
Mrs. Creighton was a native of Berlin, Germany, having made Augusta her home for the past 42 years. She was an Interior Designer, who owned an Interior Design business in Germany, having retired from Belk's. Mrs. Creighton was a Lutheran and a member of the YMCA.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Paul W. Creighton and her daughter, Diana LaFavor of Augusta.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University Hospital Breast Health Center, 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now