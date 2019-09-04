|
Mrs. Erena Creighton
Augusta, GA—Memorial Services for Mrs. Erena Creighton, 80, who entered into rest August 31, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Jerry Garvin and Mr. John Stokes officiating.
Mrs. Creighton was a native of Berlin, Germany, having made Augusta her home for the past 42 years. She was an Interior Designer, who owned an Interior Design business in Germany, having retired from Belk's. Mrs. Creighton was a Lutheran and a member of the YMCA.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Paul W. Creighton and her daughter, Diana LaFavor of Augusta.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University Hospital Breast Health Center, 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019