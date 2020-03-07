Home

1985 - 2020
Eric Alan Scukanec Obituary
Eric Alan Scukanec
Evans, GA—On February 1, 2020, Eric Alan Scukanec tragically passed away at the age of 34.
A lover of games, animals, and jokes, Eric had an incredible laugh and tenacious mind. He was kind, intelligent, and constantly tried to beat the system in search of a deal.
He is loved and missed by his family and many friends. He never knew a stranger.
In lieu of flowers (at the family's request please no flowers), the family asks for photos, memories, stories, or words about Eric to be sent to: [email protected] Alternatively, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.
Eric is survived by his father, mother, brother, sister-in-law, and two grandmothers.
Memorial services to celebrate the life of Eric are scheduled for Evans from 6 to 9pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Williamsburg clubhouse in Highgrove subdivision, 1801 Prince George Ave, Evans, GA 30809. Call 706-860-8278 if you need directions.
An additional memorial service for the Atlanta area is also scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Georgia Tech Student Center, 350 Ferst Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30332. Please RSVP for this service using the following evite link: http://evite.me/v79HfbuTWV
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/08/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
