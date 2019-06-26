|
|
Erica Kathryn Crider 22, entered into rest on Friday June 21, 2019 at her residence.
A service of remembrance will be held 4 PM Friday June 28, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta with Rev. Erwin Veale officiant.
Erica was a loving mother, full of sprit, outgoing and loved her children. A lover of the coast and enjoyed putting her toes in the sands of the beach.
Survivors include her husband Brandon Rewis; children Preston and Kassidy Rewis; parents Michael and Melinda Crider; maternal grandmother Kathryn Greenleaf; sisters Kayce Crider, Aaron Crider and Chrisy Isbell,
The family will receive friends immediately following the service .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019