Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Visitation
Following Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Erica Kathryn Crider

Obituary

Erica Kathryn Crider Obituary
Erica Kathryn Crider 22, entered into rest on Friday June 21, 2019 at her residence.

A service of remembrance will be held 4 PM Friday June 28, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta with Rev. Erwin Veale officiant.

Erica was a loving mother, full of sprit, outgoing and loved her children. A lover of the coast and enjoyed putting her toes in the sands of the beach.

Survivors include her husband Brandon Rewis; children Preston and Kassidy Rewis; parents Michael and Melinda Crider; maternal grandmother Kathryn Greenleaf; sisters Kayce Crider, Aaron Crider and Chrisy Isbell,

The family will receive friends immediately following the service .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019
