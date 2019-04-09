The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Erica Lynn Brigham Porter


1981 - 2019
Erica Lynn Brigham Porter Obituary
Entered into rest on April 5th,2019 Erica Lynn Porter the loving mother of three loving children Micheal Wade Porter,Dylan Loray Porter and Hailey Kay Porter and husband Dennis Michael Porter Jr who touched so many people's lives, she will be remembered for being a loving and caring person that impacted so many lives ,she will be truly missed by everyone and her gleaming shine will stay forever with everyone she touched.Additional survivors include her father Mike Brigham , her mother Mary Webber, and a brother Michael John Brigham. Graveside service will be held Wednesday April 10,2019 11:00 am at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Matt Lever officiating. The family will receive friends tonight from 6:00pm-8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd Evans Ga. 30809 or West Acres Baptist Church 555 Gibbs Rd Evans Ga. 30809. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
