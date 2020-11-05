Ms. Erica Steed
Alpharetta, GA.—Ms. Erica Steed entered into rest Monday, November 2, 2020, in Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA.
Erica's memories will be fondly cherished in the hearts of her daughter, Hannah Culbreath; mother, Mrs. Wautina (Romey) Royal; father, Vernon Steed; bothers, Rommie Royal and Matthew Steed, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 6th, in Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 911 N. Belair Road, with Reverend Rex Wright, officiating. Interment will follow immediately.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
