1/1
Erica Steed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Erica Steed
Alpharetta, GA.—Ms. Erica Steed entered into rest Monday, November 2, 2020, in Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, GA.
Erica's memories will be fondly cherished in the hearts of her daughter, Hannah Culbreath; mother, Mrs. Wautina (Romey) Royal; father, Vernon Steed; bothers, Rommie Royal and Matthew Steed, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 6th, in Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 911 N. Belair Road, with Reverend Rex Wright, officiating. Interment will follow immediately.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Interment
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved