|
|
Mrs. Erika Wihlemine Doman, 92, entered into rest on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mrs. Doman was a native of Bremen, Germany. She was a member of the German Friendship Club, the American Legion Auxillary Post 178, a life time member of The Lady's Auxillary VFW Post #649 and the National Fame Club. Mrs. Doman also worked as a machine operator at TRW.
Mrs. Doman is preceded in death by her husband, Donald V. Doman and her son, Donald E. Doman. Survivors include her children, Michael Doman (Carol) and Daryl Doman (Terri); grandchildren, Eric Doman and Justin Doman (Meghan); and great-grandchildren, Tessa Doman and Eliza Jane Doman.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019