Erline Champion


1938 - 2020
Erline Champion Obituary
Erline Champion
Hephzibah, Georgia—Erline Champion, 81, entered into rest January 31, 2020. Erline the daughter of the late, James & Addie Champion, Sr. and Johnny & Mildred Cadle.
She was a native of Alabama and lived most of her life in Augusta, she was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, were she was heavily involved with the Sunshine Club She had a natural talent for being a loving caregiver to others. She helped to care for many generations from infants to the elderly.
Survivors include her long-term care giver, whom she proudly and lovingly claimed as her daughter, Marty Oellerich of Hephzibah. Other survivors include members of the Turner, Dinkins, Cadle, Mobley, Trippe and Oellerich families.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 7:00 pm at McNeill Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until time of service.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020
