Ernest Arrington, Jr.
Beech Island , SC—Mr. Ernest Arrington, Jr., 83, of Beech Island, SC, husband of the late Diane Smith Wheat Arrington, entered into rest in the comfort of his home on Monday, September 14, 2020.
A native of Treutlen County, GA, he relocated to the North Augusta, SC, area in 1967 and spent twenty-seven years with the United Merchants and Manufacturing Management Team. Most recently he owned and operated Polymer Synthetics Incorporated of Augusta, GA.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Nick Arrington, Soperton, GA; daughter, the late Melina Arrington, step-children and their spouses, Renae and Richie Enlow, North Augusta, GA, Travis Wheat, Warrenville, SC, Jeff and Kim Wheat, Graniteville, SC and Mike Wheat, Warrenville, SC; siblings and their spouses, Richard and Margie Arrington, Ashburn, GA, Billy and Sherri Arrington, Cleveland, GA, Nell and Stevie Meeks, Soperton, GA, Catherine and Jerry Rogers, Soperton, GA and Helen and Bill Lombard, Greensboro, GA; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 1322 Ellis St. Augusta, GA 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/17/2020