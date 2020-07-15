1/
Ernest Brown
Mr. Ernest Brown
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Earnest Brown, entered into rest July 9, 2020 at Magnoila. Arrangements will be announced later. Mr. Brown, a native of Aiken County was a 1965 graduate of Martha Schofield High School. He was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include six sons, Michael Anthony (LaMesha) Brown, Demorris Brown, Terry Brown, Earnest Brown, Dekota Brown and Jeffrey Battle; two daughters, Ronda Brown and Pamela Brown; four brothers, Clifford Brown, Alonzo Brown, Bennie Lee Brown and Jimmy Brown; four sisters, Helen Leaverette, Alice Mae Thomas, Martha Ann (Johnnie) Johnson and Mozell Jones; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 16, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
