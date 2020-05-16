|
|
Ernest E. Hicks
Martinez, Georgia—After living a lifetime of service to the Lord, his family and his friends, Ernest Eugene Hicks, went home to be with his Father on May 13, 2020. Ernest was born the second of four sons to parents Edward and Florrie Hicks, July 6, 1932 in Savannah, Georgia.
He graduated from Beach Cuyler High School and immediately joined the United States Army where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the military, he went on to study at Savannah State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Education. While attending Savannah State University he pledged and became of member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He later attended Fordham University and graduated with a Master of Social Work Degree.
He was a member of The Meek Baptist Church and later joined St. Paul Baptist Church in Harlem, New York and served faithfully as a Deacon and a Trustee for many years.
Ernest was a Social Worker with the City of New York for 27 years. Prior to retiring from the City of New York he was the Administrative Director Social/Special Services for Adults of the Men's Shelter for the Homeless in both Fort Washington and Harlem, NY. After retiring he moved to Martinez, Georgia and became a member of Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He knew he still had more to give so he decided to go back to work and do what he loved best - helping others. He worked as a Social Worker at St. Joseph's Hospital for approximately 10 years and then worked as an Ombudsman with the Senior Citizens Council and held that position for 10 years until he decided to retire again. He enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles, playing golf, bowling, cooking, baking and fishing. One of his best kept secrets was that he could skate with the best of them at the roller-skating rink.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 46 years Bernice Hicks, his sons Paul Henderson (Sheila) and Ernest Hicks, Jr. of New York City. His daughters Iris Johnson (Drayton) of Savannah, Georgia, Deirdre Hicks of Evans, Georgia and Carla Hicks of Washington, DC. His brother Elbert Hicks of Palm Coast, Florida and sister-in-law Kay Hicks of Martinez, Georgia. Seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, bonus children, and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/17/2020
