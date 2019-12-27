|
Ernest H. Posey
North Augusta , SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Ernest H. Posey, 92, who entered into rest December 27, 2019, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Fairview Presbyterian Church. Dr. Allen M. Thompson officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Posey was a native of Trenton, SC, having made North Augusta his home for the past 69 years. He was a US Navy Veteran of World War II and a retired Letter Carrier with the US Post Office. Mr. Posey was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church where he had served as a Deacon, Elder and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM and the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post #71. Mr. Posey was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying gardening, fishing and hunting. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Rogers Posey.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Sheree) Posey, Columbia, SC and Richard E. Posey, Aiken; two daughters, Terri (Grady) Belger, North Augusta and Patti (Chuck) Yedor, Lake Zurich, IL; three grandchildren, David N. Belger, Philip A. Belger and Jackson T. Yedor.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1001 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
