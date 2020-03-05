|
|
Ernest R. Huff, Jr.
Columbia, SC—Ernest R. Huff, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday March 1st. Born in Augusta, Georgia and a long term resident of North Augusta, Ros graduated from North Augusta High School in 1968, He received his undergraduate degree from Augusta College in 1972 and his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1976. He was admitted to the bar in 1976. He was an attorney with the United States Small Business Administration in Columbia, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois. From 1981 to 1992 he served as Chief Counsel for the South Carolina Workers' Compensation Fund. From 1992 to 1998 he served as special counsel with Nexsen, Pruet, Jacobs and Pollard, LLP in the Columbia, South Carolina office specializing in workers' compensation defense.
In July 1998 he formed Huff Law Firm, LLC in Irmo, SC specializing in workers' compensation defense. He was a frequent speaker for a variety of organizations on the topic of workers' compensation. For several years, he was co-author of Workers' Compensation of South Carolina, published by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. He served on the editorial board for the SC Bar Publication on the Law of Workers' Compensation in South Carolina. He was a member of the Richland County and the South Carolina Bar Associations and was licensed to practice in South Carolina state and federal courts. Ros was known for his intellect and great sense of humor which attracted many people to him.
He is survived by his wife Terri M. Huff and daughter Haley N. Huff both of Columbia, SC; his father, Ernest R. Huff, Sr., brothers Thomas E. (Trisha) Huff and James B. (Denise) Huff, all of North Augusta. Ros was preceded in death by his mother, Trilby C. Huff.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020