Ernest Rozier
Wrens, GA—Ernest Rozier, 84, loving husband of 60 years to the late Helen Louise Davis Rozier, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 26, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held in the Wrens Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with the Reverends John Jenkins and Carson Fellows officiating. Interment will follow in the Wrens Memorial Gardens Church Cemetery.
Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Tommy E. Rozier; daughter, Debra Rozier Jenkins (John); four grandchildren, Nick Rozier (Laura), Valerie Douglas (Cliff), Shelley Jenkins and Jonathan Jenkins; three great grandchildren, Hailey Rozier, Anslee Douglas and Jameson Cole Douglas; cousins; church family and friends. Pallbearers will be Nick Rozier, Cliff Douglas, Jonathan Jenkins, Tootsie Johnson, Earl Sapp and Harold Johnson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Willis Clark Sunday School Class and the Wrens Baptist Church Deacons and their wives.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Wrens Memorial Gardens, PO Box 588, Wrens GA 30833.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Ernest Rozier.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 30, 2019
