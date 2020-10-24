Mr. Ernest Thomas, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Ernest Thomas, Sr., entered into rest, Friday, October 23, 2020, in Summerville Medical Center.
Ernest was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mrs. Dorothy Thomas. He was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, where he served faithfully in the capacity as Deacon for many years.
Those left to cherish his loving memories includes, son; Ernest (Shirley) Thomas, Jr; daughter, Lisa (Arthur) Dean; grandchildren, Denika Thomas, Kebra Thomas; brother; Martin (Barbara) Smiley; sisters-in-law; Geneva B.(James) Stallings; Dr. Anita L. Evans; nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Walker Memorial Park, 611 Laney Walker Blvd. Words of Comfort will be given by Reverend Beotis Clark. Interment will follow immediately. Masks are required to attend service and viewing!
Mr. Thomas may be viewed Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
