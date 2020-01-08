|
|
Ernest William Barnes
Augusta, GA—Ernest William Barnes, 88, husband of Betty Ann Barnes, entered into rest Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Victor Jason and Reverend Tony Henderson officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends, Friday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/09/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020