|
|
Ernestine Cruz
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Ernestine Cruz, 89, entered into heaven on Thursday, July 25, 2019 peacefully in her home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, SFC (Retired) Donato Cruz and her son, David Cruz.
Ernestine was born and raised in Austria. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the German-American Club. She was a devout and loving military wife, mother, and homemaker.
Her survivors include; daughters, Marilyn (Kenny) Hedrick, Ada (David) Brownson, Ernestine (Will) Judy, Debbie (Kenny) Buchholz; sons, William Cruz and Siegfried Sima; 12 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 10 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The in memory of Ernestine Cruz at 106 SRP Drive, Evans Georgia 30809
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 26,2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019