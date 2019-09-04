|
Ernestine Dixon
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Ernestine Dixon entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at B.A Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes; her husband, Willie Dixon; daughters; Sheron ( Victor) Nichols, Octavia Sims, Gracie (Robert) Smith, Tylethia (Kerry) Carmen; sons; Johnny (Bathsheba Manigault) Sims, Brandon Sims; step- children, Jerrell Hankerson, Terell Hankerson; five sisters; six brothers; fifteen grandchildren, one great- grandchild, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah, Ga
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019