Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Dixon Obituary
Ernestine Dixon
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Ernestine Dixon entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at B.A Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at Southview Cemetery. Survivors includes; her husband, Willie Dixon; daughters; Sheron ( Victor) Nichols, Octavia Sims, Gracie (Robert) Smith, Tylethia (Kerry) Carmen; sons; Johnny (Bathsheba Manigault) Sims, Brandon Sims; step- children, Jerrell Hankerson, Terell Hankerson; five sisters; six brothers; fifteen grandchildren, one great- grandchild, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah, Ga
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now