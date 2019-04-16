The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
More Obituaries for Ernestine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Martin


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernestine Martin Obituary
Ernestine Martin, 89, entered into rest Friday, April 12, 2019.

Ernestine was born in Long Beach, California. Affectionately known as "Mama Ernie," she discipled others in the Word of God and encouraged fellow believers in their Christian walk.

Family members include: two daughters, Sue Reimer (Bob) and Peggy Webb; six grandchildren: Philip Grier (Chantel); Michelle Gluck (Scott); Hannah Webb; J. David Webb; Elizabeth Webb; Abigail Webb; two great-grandchildren Oliver Gluck and Connor Gluck; and her sister, Jean Faulkner. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Leo Hubert Flinn.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at Grace Fellowship of Augusta with Dr. Brian L. Fields officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, Georgia 30909, or to a Christian ministry of one's choice.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lydia Project, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, Georgia 30909, or to a Christian ministry of one's choice.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
