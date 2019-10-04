|
|
Ernestine Rhea Huston Thompson
Augusta, GA—Born to Ernest Clifford and Mary Irene Huston in Casey, Illinois, Ernestine moved with her family to Paoli, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky. She graduated from Atherton High School and attended William and Mary College and the University of Kentucky. There, she received her master's degree in social work and met and married her husband, Harry W. Thompson. They lived in Sewanee while he was in seminary and eventually moved to Morganfield, Kentucky, and Augusta, Georgia. She went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg (remotely) where she received her PhD in Sociology.
While in Augusta, she taught Sociology at Augusta College (now Augusta University) and was very active in her church, St. Paul's Episcopal, as well as with the Augusta Visitor's Center. She had many friends and colleagues in Augusta and enjoyed eating out (especially Raes Coastal Cafe) and participating in all cultural events in the area. She also loved to travel and had the opportunity to teach for a year at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom as part of an exchange program.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Washington Thompson, her sister, Mary Jane Bennett, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Left to share her memories are her son, Garrison Meade Thompson (Janet), nieces Mary Franklin Duncan (Terry), and Rebecca Rhea O'Toole; nephews John Richard Bennett (Dee), Daniel Clifford Bennett (Lisa), and Jon Wayne Bennett, and multiple grand nieces and nephews, as well as her friends and former students.
Her family would like to give thanks to the staff at Market Street Viera, Florida, where she spent the past year as a resident, and Vitas Healthcare for the care given to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, or to the . Her cremains are buried in the Colonial Ash Garden and she will be eulogized during the service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Augusta, Georgia, on All Saints Day Sunday service, November 3, 2019.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 26, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019