W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Errol K. Reece Obituary
Mr. Errol K. Reece
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Errol K. Reece passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, Augusta, GA 30904. Interment will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
*The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Errol is survived by his wife, Betty Reece and family of Hephzibah, GA.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
