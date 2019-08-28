|
Mr. Errol K. Reece
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Errol K. Reece passed peacefully at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1714 Olive Road, Augusta, GA 30904. Interment will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC.
*The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Errol is survived by his wife, Betty Reece and family of Hephzibah, GA.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019