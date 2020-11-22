Mrs. Essie B. Dawson
Warrenton, GA.—Mrs. Essie B. Dawson, 105 years of age, wife to the late Prescott Dawson, entered into rest Saturday, November 21st, at her residence. Essie B. was the youngest of five children from the union of Robert and Ida Pitts.
Graveside service will be 12 noon, Tuesday, November 24th in the Gospel Aide Society Cemetery, Norwood, GA. Words of Comfort, Minister Johnny B. Kinsey and Reverend Lester Woods, presiding. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
