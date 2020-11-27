Mrs. Essie Mae Clark Simon
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Essie Mae Clark Simon, 91, loving wife of 56 years to Daniel Simon went to be with the Lord on Saturday November 21, 2020.
Viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor James C. Kendrick officiating.
Survivors are her husband, Daniel Simon; three children, Lillie Rosier, Freddie Hyde Jr., and Vanessa Jones; ten grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Georgia 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits