Mrs. Essie Mae Hardwick entered into rest Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Flat Rock Baptist Church, 9015 Campground Road, Matthews, GA, Reverend Stephen Ivey, eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019