Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Esta Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esta Lynn Arnette Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esta Lynn Arnette Cox Obituary
On the evening of Wednesday, May 22rd, 2019 Mrs. Esta L.A. Cox entered into rest in the company of her family and loved ones following a brief and sudden illness.

Mrs. Cox is survived by her husband of 36 years, John, and their son Aaron in addition to her two brothers (LeRoy Arnette Jr., Jeffery Allen Arnette) and sister (Cheryl Ann Pierce).

Visitation will be held 6 to 8pm Tuesday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta GA. Funeral services 10 AM Wednesday May 29 , 2019 in the Poteet Funeral Home -Chapel with Pastor Ron Fourneyou . Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now