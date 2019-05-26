|
|
On the evening of Wednesday, May 22rd, 2019 Mrs. Esta L.A. Cox entered into rest in the company of her family and loved ones following a brief and sudden illness.
Mrs. Cox is survived by her husband of 36 years, John, and their son Aaron in addition to her two brothers (LeRoy Arnette Jr., Jeffery Allen Arnette) and sister (Cheryl Ann Pierce).
Visitation will be held 6 to 8pm Tuesday evening at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta GA. Funeral services 10 AM Wednesday May 29 , 2019 in the Poteet Funeral Home -Chapel with Pastor Ron Fourneyou . Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019