Mrs. Estella R. White
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Estella R. White, 84, of Waynesboro, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at McElmurray Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, 5632 GA Hwy 56, Waynesboro, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
A Mask Is Required To Attend The Viewing And The Graveside Service.**
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/27/2020