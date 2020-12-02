1/1
Esther B. England
Augusta, GA—Esther B. England entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Tanesia (Brian) Nathan; grandchildren, Brian Trevon Nathan, Javon Malik Nathan; parents, Frances Evans and Henry Stokes; uncles, Rufus England, Ben Patterson; aunts, Roberta England, Patty England; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. England may be viewed at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/03/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
