Esther B. England
Augusta, GA—Esther B. England entered into rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughter, Tanesia (Brian) Nathan; grandchildren, Brian Trevon Nathan, Javon Malik Nathan; parents, Frances Evans and Henry Stokes; uncles, Rufus England, Ben Patterson; aunts, Roberta England, Patty England; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. England may be viewed at the funeral home on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/03/2020