Evans, GA—Esther "Mem" Castillo, 95, entered into rest Monday, August 12, 2019 at home with her loving family at her side.
Mem was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and spent the majority if her life in Tampa Bay area before moving to Columbia County in 2009 where she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry S Castillo; her parents Fred and Esther Hurst; and her daughter Donna Marie Traylor.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert "Dee" Castillo (Marian) of Evans and Andrew "Drew" Castillo (Virginia) of Lacanto, Florida; brother James Hurst (Pat) of Walnut Creek, California; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm, on Friday August 23, 2019 at the home of Dee and Marian.
Interment will be in Tampa, Florida at a later date.
The family would like to thank Mem's care givers Amy Whitaker, Debbie Bower, and Shirley Shead as well as South East Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Road. Evans, Georgia 30809.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
