Esther Park Waterston
North Augusta, SC—Esther Park Waterston, age 94, beloved wife of 59 years to her late husband, Jack W. Waterston, Jr., entered into rest on November 30, 2020, in North Augusta at the home of her daughter and son-in-law with whom she had lived for the last thirteen years. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Ruth Bugg Park and Peter Joseph Park and by her older sister, Ann Park Tyce and her younger sister, Carmel Park Ruhling. Esther is survived by a son, Jack Waterston, III and a daughter Esther (Tony) Hicks, three granddaughters, Samantha (Michael) Peele, Andrea (Marc) Hartley, and Megan (Joshua) Gabriel, six great grandchildren, Ryan and Jason Peele and Cadie, Maddie, and Brendan Hartley, and Emalyn Gabriel.
Esther had retired as a kindergarten teacher of many years in North Augusta, beginning in 1957 at Mrs. Moorer's kindergarten and then had an extended career teaching at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of North Augusta, retiring in the late 1970's. She loved the beach life and spent hours walking the beach, searching for shark's teeth, enjoying summers and other long stays at their family's house in Surfside Beach, SC with Jack Jr. before his death in 2006. She was a superb king mackerel and flounder fishing expert and spent many hours on the pier at Myrtle Beach, teaching many novices her techniques. A remarkable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will be missed by those who were lucky enough to be a part of her blessed life of 94 years. For those who know her best, there is no doubt that she is thrilled to be back at last with Jack, the certain love of her life. She requested that there be no service, no ceremony, no flowers at her death. Instead, she asked that you simply remember a personal memory of her as she enjoyed her long and happy life.
The family acknowledges the help from Trinity Hospice of Aiken, especially Vindi McMaster, RN from March of 2019 to March of 2020, and more recently, the loving support and care of Dr. & Mrs. Robert Hill, cherished friends of the family. The family is thankful also for close friends and family who maintained supportive connections throughout her last years. They will be part of her legacy forever.
