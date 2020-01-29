Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Ethel Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Bussey Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Bussey Mitchell Obituary
Ethel Bussey Mitchell
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Ethel Bussey Mitchell entered into rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Baptist Church with Reverend Chuck Smallwood officiating.Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors includes her children; Willie Mitchell, Inetha Mitchell, Jackie Brownlee, Bernard Bussey, Leon( Barbara) Mitchell; sisters, Irene King, Dr. Patricia Jubeark; twenty- six grandchildren; twenty- great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -