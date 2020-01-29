|
Ethel Bussey Mitchell
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Ethel Bussey Mitchell entered into rest on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Fairview Baptist Church with Reverend Chuck Smallwood officiating.Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors includes her children; Willie Mitchell, Inetha Mitchell, Jackie Brownlee, Bernard Bussey, Leon( Barbara) Mitchell; sisters, Irene King, Dr. Patricia Jubeark; twenty- six grandchildren; twenty- great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020