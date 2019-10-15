Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
2601 Wheeler Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Edwards Stone


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Edwards Stone Obituary
Ethel Edwards Stone
Lincolnton, GA—Ethel Edwards Stone, 99, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Cooper House Assisted Living Home in Lincolnton. Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Stone, Sr in 1958.
She was a former administrative employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the construction of the Clarks Hill Lake and Dam project in the late 1940's and early 1950's. She also administered the family's Stone Construction Company, which built bridges at Keg Creek, Raysville, Soap Creek, and many other sites during the lake project, as well as numerous other locations in the state. She later served as church administrator for Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church in Augusta for 16 years, before retiring from the downtown Augusta Veterans Administration Hospital.
She was born in Union Point, Georgia to the late Clarence and Sue Wheeless Edwards, and was a graduate of Union Point High School. She is survived by her two sons, Ward Stone, Jr (Gail) of Macon, John E. Stone II (Deborah) of Lincolnton, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a former long-term member of Trinity-on-the-Hill and Lincolnton United Methodist churches.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now