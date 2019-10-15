|
|
Ethel Edwards Stone
Lincolnton, GA—Ethel Edwards Stone, 99, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Cooper House Assisted Living Home in Lincolnton. Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Stone, Sr in 1958.
She was a former administrative employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the construction of the Clarks Hill Lake and Dam project in the late 1940's and early 1950's. She also administered the family's Stone Construction Company, which built bridges at Keg Creek, Raysville, Soap Creek, and many other sites during the lake project, as well as numerous other locations in the state. She later served as church administrator for Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church in Augusta for 16 years, before retiring from the downtown Augusta Veterans Administration Hospital.
She was born in Union Point, Georgia to the late Clarence and Sue Wheeless Edwards, and was a graduate of Union Point High School. She is survived by her two sons, Ward Stone, Jr (Gail) of Macon, John E. Stone II (Deborah) of Lincolnton, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a former long-term member of Trinity-on-the-Hill and Lincolnton United Methodist churches.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30904.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019