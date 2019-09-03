The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Classroom at First Presbyterian Church
Ethel Elizabeth Sell


1926 - 2019
Augusta, GA—Ethel Elizabeth Sell, 92, died peacefully May 14, 2019, after a short illness.
Ethel was born December 10, 1926, in Highpoint, NC to parents, Glower and Lola Smith. She graduated from Sumter High School in Sumter, SC and Barrett Nursing School at University Hospital Augusta, GA in 1946. As an adult, she studied Medical Illustration at the Medical College of Georgia.
Ethel married her husband, Brannon, in 1946 and raised their family in North Augusta, SC. She was a talented artist, gardener and decorator and later in life became an avid tennis player. Many summers were enjoyed being with family and friends on Clark Hill Lake. Upon moving to Augusta, she and her husband became faithful members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and later she joined First Presbyterian Church attending the Trinity Sunday School Class. Ethel was a devoted wife and loving mother who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Glower and Lola Smith, husband Mercer Brannon Sell, Jr., brothers James Smith, Maurice Smith and Donald Smith. Ethel is survived by her sons Mercer Brannon Sell III of Augusta, GA, David Maurice Sell of Rochester NY, daughter Sue Waldrop of Grundy County, TN, grandson Matthew Waldrop of Thompson Station, TN, and her sisters Arlene Mancini (Richard) and Barbara Ann Smith along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After a private graveside service at St. Paul's, friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Trinity Classroom at First Presbyterian Church followed by a time to visit. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church Trinity Class.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wed 9/4 & Thur 9/5 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
