1/1
Ethel Hammond Crawford
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Hammond Crawford
Edgefield, SC—Ethel Hammond Crawford, 64, wife of the late Richard Crawford entered into rest August 12, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Crawford was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late Collier and Eloise Rowe Hammond. She was a retired textile worker.
Survivors include three daughters, Christie (Kevin) Arledge, Kelly Carson, and Brandi Doolittle; one sister, Becky Lawton; six grandchildren, Brandon Able, Logan Carson, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Kyle Mosley, and Brianna Doolittle. She was predeceased by two children, Jason and Shannon Mills.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association PO Box 96011, Washington, DC. 20090-6011, www.alz.org.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/14/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved