Ethel M. Williams
Evans, GA—Ms. Ethel Williams entered into rest on August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Martinez, with Rev. Dennis J. Quinn officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are sisters, Harriett Miller, Myrtis (William) Burgess, Margaret Williams, Edith Willingham; brothers, Albert (Gwendolyn) Williams, Robert L. (Ethel) Williams, Walter (Ida) Williams, Eddie (Tina) Williams, Charles T. Williams; devoted niece, Wanda (Johnny) Bolton; aunt, Willie Mae Lockhart; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019