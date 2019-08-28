Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Martinez, GA
Ethel M. Williams Obituary
Ethel M. Williams
Evans, GA—Ms. Ethel Williams entered into rest on August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Martinez, with Rev. Dennis J. Quinn officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors are sisters, Harriett Miller, Myrtis (William) Burgess, Margaret Williams, Edith Willingham; brothers, Albert (Gwendolyn) Williams, Robert L. (Ethel) Williams, Walter (Ida) Williams, Eddie (Tina) Williams, Charles T. Williams; devoted niece, Wanda (Johnny) Bolton; aunt, Willie Mae Lockhart; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
