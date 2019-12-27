Home

Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Ethel Mae Brown Obituary
Ms. Ethel Mae Brown
Edgefield, SC—Ms. Ethel Mae Brown, of W A Reel Drive, entered into rest December 22, 2019.Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Colvin officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park..
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara (Clement) Gilchrist, Clinton, MD; two sisters, Marie (Curtis) Gibson and Earline Brown-Coates, Edgefield, SC; one grandchild, three great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
