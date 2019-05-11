|
|
Ethel Mae Lord passed away peacefully on Thursday May 9, 2019, just days before her 89th birthday. She was married to her sweetheart Hugh Lord for 53 years before his passing. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church. Survivors include her children Judy (Mike) Whitaker, John (Sheryl) Lord and Jeff (Sherry Moye) Lord; brother William (Bernice) Arrington; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. The family will forever be grateful to Inez Thomas and her staff at Thomas Personal Care Home who have cared and loved her for many years. We would like to also thank southeast Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided at the end of her journey. Online condolences may be may at Central Savannah River Crematory .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 11, 2019