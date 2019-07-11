Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Ethel Stephens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mae Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Mae Stephens Obituary
Mrs. Ethel Mae Stephens entered into rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Noah's Ark Baptist Church, Keysville, GA. with Rev. Karlton Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Roberta Robinson and Robert Stephens Jr.; grandchildren, Charlice Stephens, Rachel Stephens, DeAndra Robinson, Darryl J. Robinson Jr., and Breanna F. Robinson; eight sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now