Mrs. Ethel Mae Stephens entered into rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Noah's Ark Baptist Church, Keysville, GA. with Rev. Karlton Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Roberta Robinson and Robert Stephens Jr.; grandchildren, Charlice Stephens, Rachel Stephens, DeAndra Robinson, Darryl J. Robinson Jr., and Breanna F. Robinson; eight sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019