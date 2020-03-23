|
Ethel Marie Johnikin Holmes
Modoc, SC—Ethel Marie Johnikin Holmes, 84, of Bussey Rd., Modoc, SC wife of the late Thomas J. Holmes entered into rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Holmes was born in Augusta GA. and was the daughter of the late Jesse M. and Hattie Byrd Johnikin. She retired from the lunchroom with the Edgefield County Schools and was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include, three sons, Thomas L. (Angie) Holmes, David Jeffrey (Pam) Holmes, and John Steven (Gloria) Holmes; two daughters, Connie Holmes, and Carol (Paul) Mau; one sister, Frances Beeson; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
