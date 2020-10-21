Ethel Rhodes Taylor
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Ethel Rhodes Taylor, 105, wife of the late Rev. Robert L. Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was a native of Augusta. A devoted pastor's wife, Mrs. Taylor served many area United Methodist churches alongside her husband. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to fish, with a few of her prized catches adorning the walls of her home. Mrs. Taylor was also an excellent cook, known especially for her sour cream poundcake and chocolate cake. Despite her advanced age, she could still remember every family birthday. Most of all, she was an adoring wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Family members include her children: Anne Minter (Jim), James Taylor (Ilean), Brenda Douglas; eight grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son: Robert L. Taylor, Jr. and eight siblings.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Liberty United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Jim Hyder and Rev. David Bohling officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2040 Liberty Church Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
