Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Smith Obituary
Ethel Smith
Augusta, GA— Ethel Joan Perdue Smith, 63, wife of Danny "Scott" Smith, entered into rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 11:00 A..M., on Friday, December 13, 2019, with the Reverend Charlie DeLoach officiating.
Mrs. Smith was a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area and the daughter of the late
Lawrence and Louise Perdue. She was a homemaker and a past member of Bayvale Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her son, James Letbetter, Jr.
Other survivors include her children, Jesse Letbetter and his wife Vicky, Angel Letbetter and Sally Kearney; sisters, Barbara Walls, Helen Thacker and Patricia Sousa; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/11/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -