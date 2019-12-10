|
|
Ethel Smith
Augusta, GA— Ethel Joan Perdue Smith, 63, wife of Danny "Scott" Smith, entered into rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 11:00 A..M., on Friday, December 13, 2019, with the Reverend Charlie DeLoach officiating.
Mrs. Smith was a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area and the daughter of the late
Lawrence and Louise Perdue. She was a homemaker and a past member of Bayvale Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her son, James Letbetter, Jr.
Other survivors include her children, Jesse Letbetter and his wife Vicky, Angel Letbetter and Sally Kearney; sisters, Barbara Walls, Helen Thacker and Patricia Sousa; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019