Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Ethlyn Curtiss


1927 - 2019
Ethlyn Curtiss Obituary
Ethlyn Curtiss
Evans, GA—On Monday, November 4th, 2019, Ethlyn Zipperer Curtiss, 92, passed away from Alzheimer's peacefully at her home with her husband and daughter by her side.
Ethlyn will be forever remembered by her husband of 71 years, Robert Curtiss, her children, Mark Curtiss (Lorie) of Pawleys Island, SC, and daughter Barbara Curtiss of Evans. Ethlyn was recently preceded in her passing by her daughter and Barbara's twin sister MaryAnn Curtiss Palmisano (David). She leaves five grandchildren, Robert Holt of South Riding, VA, Elizabeth Link (Kevin) of Evans, Jennifer Figueroa (Daniel) of Smyrna, Scott Curtiss of Memphis, TN and Kelly Curtiss of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Ethlyn is survived by her brother Kenneth Zipperer of Durango, CO, sister Barbara Clark of Lexington, NC; nieces Dorothy Zipperer of Durango, CO and Michelle Clark of Lexington, NC.
Ethlyn was preceded by her parents Christian Edward Zipperer and Addie Tuttle Zipperer of Savannah and Miami, FL.
Ethlyn was born in Savannah in 1927. She graduated from Miami High School in 1945. She and her husband Robert lived in Miami for many years surrounded by a large extended family. She was very active in the Riverside United Methodist Church in Miami and met many life long friends there. When Robert retired they moved to Durham, NC and eventually to Evans to be near their daughters.
Ethlyn loved her husband, children and grandchildren tremendously, and she was a wonderful wife, Mom and Grandma. Ethlyn was happiest at holidays surrounded by family and cooking her legendary cakes and pies! She loved to travel, and she and Robert traveled extensively across the western United States.
She leaves behind beautiful memories and will never be forgotten by all who loved her.
Ethlyn will be interred in a private family ceremony, next to her parents, at the historic Zion Lutheran Church in Guyton near Savannah.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 North Belair Road Evans
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/06/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
