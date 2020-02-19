Home

Eudie Jenkins Obituary
Eudie Jenkins
Clearwater, SC—A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Eula Mae "Eudie" Jenkins, 95, of Clearwater, SC, wife of the late Leonard "Bo" Jenkins, will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 o'clock at Clearwater First Baptist Church. The family will greet friends beginning at 2 o'clock at the church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
