Mr. Eugene "Gene" Brooks
Warrenville, South Carolina—Mr. Eugene "Gene" Brooks, 77, beloved husband of Mrs. Darlene Brooks, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Brooks proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Augusta State Medical Prison with twenty years of service.
Surviving with his wife are his children: Natasha Brooks Martin (Rodney), of Augusta, GA, David B. Taylor (Brenda), of Rockford, MI, Jessica Duncan(Martin), of Warrenville, SC, and Billie Everett (Larry), of North Augusta, SC; a brother, Darrell Brooks, Hall, GA; grandchildren: John Robertson (Erika), Nicklaus Robertson (Brittiny), Sean Dudley (Shara), Martin Duncan, Jr. (Becca), and Travis Taylor; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020