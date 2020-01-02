|
Eugene Collins
Appling, Georgia—Appling: Eugene T. Collins, 86, our beloved husband, father, teacher, neighbor, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered into rest at his home on January 1, 2020.
Eugene, affectionately known as Gene and "PaPa", was born in 1933 in Warthen, Georgia to a farming family. After graduating from McEachern High School, he joined the Air Force and proudly served during the Korean War. He graduated from Georgia Teachers College (now, Georgia Southern). He taught shop and vocational education for thirty years in the Georgia public school system. His impact in the classroom was evident as everywhere he went a former student would recognize him and tell stories of his unforgettable class.
Gene loved nature and farming. He was a co-owner of Woodville Cattle Farm for many years and spent much of his time outside with his cows or fishing, hunting, or planting the garden.
He was a member of Kiokee Baptist Church and sang in their Senior Men's Quartet. He had a great love of music and in addition to singing, he played the guitar and harmonica.
He never met a stranger. You didn't have to live next door to Gene Collins to be considered his neighbor. His home extended beyond the foundation of his house, and if you were in his company you always felt at home.
A skilled carpenter and craftsman, Gene could build anything, but he was most proud of the family he built. His love for his family was unmatched. He took pride in his home and family that he made with his devoted wife of 63 years, Edith, which has seen four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren come through it.
He leaves behind his wife, Edith Collins; four children, Carole Jean Carey and husband, Dewey; Valerie Lemmon and husband, Robert; Karen Collins; and Brad Collins and wife, Laura; a sister, Libby Payne and husband Tommy; an aunt, Alene Davis; grandchildren, Crystal Parten (Derek), Edee Carey (Jan Henrik), Emily Stone (Jake), Kate Spivey (Jared), Caleb Collins, John Lemmon, Cliff Collins, and Chloe Collins; great-grandchildren, Owen, Sam and Jesse Spivey; Carly, Collins, and Jackson Stone; and Adaleigh, Eliza and Edward Parten; and great-niece, Ashley Garner, who was his caregiver.
Pallbearers will be Tracy McDaniel, John Cook, Hal Eubanks, Terry Hyatt, Dud Pearson, and Stanley Anderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Tracy McDaniel Sunday School Class.
Services will be conducted by Rev. Steve Hartman and held this Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kiokee Baptist Church with visitation at 12:15 PM and the funeral at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens in Thomson, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene Collins' name to the Kiokee Men's Club.
Friends may call at the residence. No visitation at the funeral home.
