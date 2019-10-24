Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Eugene G. Gojda Sr.


1941 - 2019
Eugene G. Gojda Sr. Obituary
Eugene G. Gojda Sr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Eugene Geza Gojda, Sr., beloved husband of 54 years of Anne Yearty Gojda, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Pastor Robbie Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Gojda was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from EZ Go Textron after 30 years of service and was a longtime member of Christ Church Presbyterian, where he was an elder emeritus. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by his sons; Eugene G. Gojda, Jr. (Frances) and John Keith Gojda (Melissa) and his grandchildren; Rebecca, Robert, Lawrence and Madison Gojda.
Pallbearers will be Jim Avery, John Norkus, Ken Moody, Charles McClure and Paul Volpitto.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the at www.dementiasociety.org or to the at .
Platt's Funeral Home 337 North Belair
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
