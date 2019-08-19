|
|
Eugene Gunby
Thomson, Georgia—Thomson- Eugene Cooper Gunby, 86, of Thomson Ga., died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at University Augusta Hospital. Eugene was born Dec. 7, 1932 in Thomson, to the late Hugh F. Gunby and Ruby Leona Cooper Gunby. He was a 1950 Graduate of Thomson High School.
He was preceded in death by wives, Betty Jean Poss Gunby and Elizabeth (Bunny) Woodruff Gunby, one son, Jeffrey Hugh Gunby, sisters, Hulinda Gunby Baggett, Bonnie Ruth Harden, and a brother, Rial L. Harden.
He is survived by son, Edward Cooper Gunby (Rachel); daughters, Terry Gunby Bowers (Mark) and Gloria Gunby Thompson (Bruce), a very special caregiver, Ethel Smith; Grandchildren, Derek Gunby, Joseph Gunby, Dillon Bowers, Bancs Bowers, Jordan Barnes, Philip Thompson, B.J. Thompson, ; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., at Thomson First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ronnie Brannan and Dr. Don Widener officiating. In lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to the Thomson First United Methodist Church, 353 main Street, Thomson Ga. 30824
Friends may call at the Family Homeplace in Hickory Hills or at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services at the Church.
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019