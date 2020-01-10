|
Eugene " Gene" Lamb
Hephzibah, GA—– Eugene Lamb, 75, husband of Karen White Lamb, entered into presence of our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 o'clock, noon., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Stephen Black officiating.
Mr. Lamb was born in Edgehill, GA to the late Russell and Thelma Lamb. He made Augusta his home for the most of his adult life. He retired from Peach State Insurance Agency in Augusta where he was the owner.
He was a US Army Vietnam veteran and was a devoted husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Jean Lamb, brothers, Robert J. Lamb and Louis P. Lamb and his sister, Mattie Mae Lamb Chalker.
Other survivors include his son, Scott Eugene Lamb, Jr.; grandson, Stephen Hadden; brother, Joe Lamb (Renee); sisters, Patsy Poss (John) and Katherine English (Joel).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the 2102 Highland Ave., Augusta,
GA 30904.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 A.M., until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020