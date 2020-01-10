Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Lamb Obituary
Eugene " Gene" Lamb
Hephzibah, GA—– Eugene Lamb, 75, husband of Karen White Lamb, entered into presence of our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:00 o'clock, noon., in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Stephen Black officiating.
Mr. Lamb was born in Edgehill, GA to the late Russell and Thelma Lamb. He made Augusta his home for the most of his adult life. He retired from Peach State Insurance Agency in Augusta where he was the owner.
He was a US Army Vietnam veteran and was a devoted husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Jean Lamb, brothers, Robert J. Lamb and Louis P. Lamb and his sister, Mattie Mae Lamb Chalker.
Other survivors include his son, Scott Eugene Lamb, Jr.; grandson, Stephen Hadden; brother, Joe Lamb (Renee); sisters, Patsy Poss (John) and Katherine English (Joel).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the 2102 Highland Ave., Augusta,
GA 30904.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 A.M., until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/11/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -