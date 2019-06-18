Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ansley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Leonard Ansley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Leonard Ansley Obituary
Eugene Leonard Ansley, 80, of North Augusta, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home.

Gene was born October 31, 1938 in Dearing, GA to the late Bennie J. Ansley and Ida B. Ansley. He was a longtime resident of North Augusta. Gene was preceded in death by his brothers James Ansley and Woody Ansley. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Ansley and their two children: Lynn Ansley (Michelle), of Augusta and Robyn Hughes (Donnie), of North Augusta. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Alexis Ansley, Jackson Ansley, Sarah Ansley, and Molly Hughes.

He was a 40-year employee for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2003. A lifelong member of Curtis Baptist, Gene enjoyed his service as an Usher, Coordinator of Gap Ministries transportation and a member of the Senior Sunday School group. His fondest times were when he was driving one of his antique cars or attending a car show while proudly being a member of the GaSc Car Club.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Fort Creek Baptist Church. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. John Bryan officiating and burial will follow at Fort Creek Baptist Church cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow the burial.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now