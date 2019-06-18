|
|
Eugene Leonard Ansley, 80, of North Augusta, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home.
Gene was born October 31, 1938 in Dearing, GA to the late Bennie J. Ansley and Ida B. Ansley. He was a longtime resident of North Augusta. Gene was preceded in death by his brothers James Ansley and Woody Ansley. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Ansley and their two children: Lynn Ansley (Michelle), of Augusta and Robyn Hughes (Donnie), of North Augusta. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Alexis Ansley, Jackson Ansley, Sarah Ansley, and Molly Hughes.
He was a 40-year employee for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2003. A lifelong member of Curtis Baptist, Gene enjoyed his service as an Usher, Coordinator of Gap Ministries transportation and a member of the Senior Sunday School group. His fondest times were when he was driving one of his antique cars or attending a car show while proudly being a member of the GaSc Car Club.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Fort Creek Baptist Church. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. John Bryan officiating and burial will follow at Fort Creek Baptist Church cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow the burial.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 18, 2019